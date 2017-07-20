Press Release:Two in Custody After High-speed Chase

STRATCOM-A man and woman is now in police custody, following two separate  high-speed chases with the police, resulting in two separate traffic collisions.

It is reported that around 9:40 pm on Wednesday, the police and members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Forceb(ABDF) were on mobile patrol, when they came across a White Toyota Mark-X motor car A46268, travelling at a fast speed along Bendals Road with the occupants inside acting suspicious.

An immediate pursuit took place by the police and the vehicle collided into a concrete wall on Bendals Road, after the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The occupants of the car fled the scene on foot. Items were recovered from the vehicle and seized by the police.

In a separate, but what is believed to be a related incident, a beige Toyota Corolla motor car A41256 was spotted by lawmen moments after the first incident in Cashew Hill, with a male driver inside also acting suspicious.

The police signaled him to stop, but he refused and sped away from the area. A high-speed chase ensued, which ended up in Nut Grove, after he lost control of the vehicle and collided into a fence.

He managed to escape from the area on foot. Following both incidents, a Gray’s Farm man and his girlfriend were arrested and taken into custody, and are now assisting the police further with their investigations.

Both vehicles are impounded at Police Headquarters.
