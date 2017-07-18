Press Release: The Death of Tyrone Sylvester Luke (Urgent Public Appeal)

New Story

The Ministry of Health and the Environment is appealing to the family members of Tyrone Sylvester Luke, aged 67 of Desouza Road to get in contact with the Ministry regarding his recent death.

Mr. Luke passed away at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center on June 30th, 2017.

Since his illness and subsequent death, no relative has come forward to make any connection with him or to claim responsibility.

Mr. Luke is a tall, slim, gray -haired gentleman.

Any family member or anyone knowing family members of Mr. Tyrone Sylvester Luke is asked to immediately contact the Ministry of Health and the Environment at 462-5522.

Your cooperation in this matter is deeply appreciated.

May his soul rest in peace.

Public Relations Department

Ministry of Health and the Environment

Related Story: http://antiguaobserver.com/what-can-be-done-to-help-this-man/