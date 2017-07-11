Press Release: Police Issue Warning to Criminal Groups

July 11, 2017 Press Release The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Source: winnfm.com

The Police Administration is sending a very strong warning to “Criminal Groups” within the country that seems to be at rival with each other, to cease and desist from this lawless practise immediately.

The warning comes right at the heels of a recent shooting incident at Cedar Grove, where 35yr-old Dorian Marshal of Donavans was allegedly shot and injured by a known assailant. Police have received certain information which seeks to suggest that this and previous shooting incidents which resulted in deaths, could be very well linked to an ongoing feud between these groups. The administration is making it clear that no lawless, criminal behavior; which threatens law and order and the safety and security of the people of this country, will be tolerated.

The public can be assured that several counteracting measures have since been put in place to defuse this situation. Police are therefore calling upon members of the public who have information on any form of criminal activities to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913\462-3914.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.