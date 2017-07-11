Press Release: Police Issue Warning to Criminal Groups

New Story

The Police Administration is sending a very strong warning to “Criminal Groups” within the country that seems to be at rival with each other, to cease and desist from this lawless practise immediately.

The warning comes right at the heels of a recent shooting incident at Cedar Grove, where 35yr-old Dorian Marshal of Donavans was allegedly shot and injured by a known assailant. Police have received certain information which seeks to suggest that this and previous shooting incidents which resulted in deaths, could be very well linked to an ongoing feud between these groups. The administration is making it clear that no lawless, criminal behavior; which threatens law and order and the safety and security of the people of this country, will be tolerated.

The public can be assured that several counteracting measures have since been put in place to defuse this situation. Police are therefore calling upon members of the public who have information on any form of criminal activities to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913\462-3914.