Press Release: Over 90Lbs of Drugs Seized at the Airport

Over 90 pounds of Cannabis was seized at V.C. Bird International Airport Thursday night, by members of the Narcotics Department and Customs K-9 Unit. The officers were on duty at the airport conducting one of their routine checks, when the dog indicated on two cardboard boxes, coming out of Jamaica on Caribbean Airlines Flight #459.

Both boxes were searched and twenty six packages of Cannabis wrapped in saran plastic were found inside. The packages weighed a total of 91 ½ pounds with an estimated street value of $366,000. The substance was seized and taken to Police Headquarters pending further investigations. No arrest has yet been made.