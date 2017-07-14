Press Release: Over 90Lbs of Drugs Seized at the Airport

Over 90 pounds of Cannabis was seized at V.C. Bird International Airport Thursday night, by members of the Narcotics Department and Customs K-9 Unit. The officers were on duty at the airport conducting one of their routine checks, when the dog indicated on two cardboard boxes, coming out of Jamaica on Caribbean Airlines Flight #459.
Both boxes were searched and twenty six packages of Cannabis wrapped in saran plastic were found inside. The packages weighed a total of 91 ½ pounds with an estimated street value of $366,000. The substance was seized and taken to Police Headquarters pending further investigations. No arrest has yet been made.
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.
Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 6.0.1; SM-J500H Build/MMB29M; wv) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Chrome/56.0.2924.87 Mobile Safari/537.36 [FB_IAB/FB4A;FBAV/130.0.0.45.70;]