Press Release: FLIGHTS DISRUPTIONS DUE TO TROPICAL STORM DON #3

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA, July 18, 2017 – LIAT continues to monitor Tropical Storm Don which is affecting our operations in the southern Caribbean. Our operations the northern part of the network have not been affected and we are hopeful that we will continue to operate as scheduled.

Please note that the list of cancellations for Tuesday 18th July as advised by Travel Advisory #2 remains the same.

Our airport counters in Grenada and St. Vincent will close at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Passengers travelling on Wednesday 19th July are asked to check the LIAT website (www.liat.com), and the LIAT Social Media Pages for information on the status of their flights and further travel advisories.

Passengers who have been affected will be allowed to rebook with the next two weeks with all change fees waived. We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking

1-888-844-LIAT (5428) Toll Free from destinations within the Caribbean Region
Call Antigua 1-268-480-5601/2 from Other Countries
1-246 434 5428 from Barbados

LIAT also wishes to advise that passengers who decide to travel but are unable to complete their journey due to disruption caused by weather conditions, will not be provided with meals, transportation, hotel accommodation etc.

Passengers with onward connections are advised to contact the respective carriers.

LIAT regrets any inconvenience caused by these cancellations as a result of the passage of this tropical storm.

The next advisory will be given at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday 18th July.
