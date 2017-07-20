Press Release: CIU Maintains All Background Checks Came Up Clean on Canadian-Born Investor

New Story

St. John’s, Antigua: Thursday, 20 July 2017: The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) wishes to place on record that during the background check process conducted on the now deceased Canadian-born investor, Alexandre Cazes, there was no information received from any of the Unit’s due diligence providers, tying him to any nefarious activity.

These due diligence providers, which include private, regional and international law enforcement and intelligence agencies, returned no derogatory information in their official reports. Among these agencies are the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the Joint Regional Communications Centre (JRCC), which is part of CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS). International governments such as Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom all inform the IMPACS process.

The extensive searches conducted by agencies such as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and various international governments came back clean. Clearance was also given by the Special Branch, Royal Thai Police, Bangkok, Thailand citing the following

“…This is to certify Mr. Alexandre Cazes of Canadian Nationality… is a person with no behaviour endangering the peace and order or the security of the state.”

The RCMP police clearance states

“…This certifies that a search of the National Criminal Records repository maintained by the RCMP concerning the person whose fingerprints, name and date of birth appear below could not be associated to any existing Criminal Record of conviction…”

A Canadian by birth who received Antiguan and Barbudan citizenship through the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP), Cazes would have had to go through the same rigorous due diligence process as every applicant.

The extensive process involves searches in global sanctions and embargo lists, alerts and watch lists issued by financial regulators, law enforcement and other governmental agencies from around the world.

The Unit wishes to congratulate the US authorities and other international law enforcement agencies for penetrating the Dark Web and disrupting this illicit cyber network. The intentionally complex and multilayered labrynth which these individuals create to facilitate illegal activity continues to challenge governments and law enforcement agencies.

The CIU maintains that the due diligence process undertaken in the review of each application is robust and goes above and beyond customary global best practices. Nonetheless, the Unit will endeavor to ascertain from its international government and private due diligence partners why none of these suspicious activities were revealed to the Unit during or subsequent to the processing of the application.