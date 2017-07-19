Press Release: Cedar Grove Man Charged with Attempted Murder

New Story

Police have now charged a 49yr-old man of Cedar Grove in connection with the recent shooting incident at Cedar Grove.

Lawn Nicholas, Aka “TI” was charged on Wednesday with the attempted murder of Dorian Marshal of Donavans. He was further charged with Possession of firearm and ammunition, Possession of firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and property, and Discharging a firearm in a public place. Marshall was allegedly shot by the accused while walking towards his vehicle parked near Cedar Grove Playing Field, on the morning of Sunday 9th July. He was transported to Mount St. Johns medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his left calf. Nicholas is expected before the Court on Thursday.