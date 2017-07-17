Press Release: Blue Waters announces two week closure

New Story

Blue Waters Resort & Spa will be closing for a short two week period in order to complete an upgrade to the main entrance lobby, reception and Pelican Bar areas.

Ron Randall, Chairman and owner of Blue Waters said “We are closing this September for two weeks to complete an upgrade to our main Reception area. As this refurbishment includes our Lobby, entrance and our Pelican bar we are closing to avoid any potential disruption to our guests. This gives the opportunity for many of our hard working team to get a well deserved break, after a busy summer with higher than usual occupancy rates. We are excited by our summer refurbishment plan which will help to keep Blue Waters ahead of our competitors.”

Blue Waters Resort & Spa will close on September 7th 2017 and reopen two weeks later on September 22nd 2017.