President Granger remains leader of PNCR

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Aug 29, CMC – President David Granger was re-elected un-opposed Sunday to the leadership of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), the main party in the coalition A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) government.

Delegates to the party’s 19th Biennial Congress also re-elected unopposed Attorney General Basil Williams as chairman as well as Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan as treasurer to the 59-year-old political party.

In his address to delegates following his re-election, Granger said that the PNCR must show leadership, stewardship, fellowship and statesmanship and that it must inspire and advise, and that “from top to bottom the coalition must be on its best behaviour.”

Granger called on the newly elected executive to show stewardship to members and supporters.He said social cohesion was a central plank of the PNCR and the coalition and in an obvious reference to recent remarks by the Opposition Leader, Bharat Jagdeo said “we are faced with reckless, racists ranting; we must not go into the gutter with them…”

“We are their servants; they delegated us to represent them.”

Earlier Granger said the PNCR’s ideology is inspired, largely, by the ideas of the late founding member and president Forbes Burnham, saying his ideas grew out of historical experience and social action.

“He employed these ideas as instruments to transform society. The local situation in British Guiana, during his childhood and adolescence and the international situation and intellectual currents in the British Empire convinced him of the injustice of colonialism and the common destiny of the Caribbean peoples. “The unequal distribution of wealth and the denial of opportunity to the masses – at the global, regional and local levels – combined to mould Forbes Burnham’s thought.”

Granger said that the PNCR, over the past four years established three new institutions to ensure that Burnham’s ideas continue to inform current leaders and inspire future generations.

The congress was held under the theme: “PNCR the Vanguard of Green Economy”.