Prescription drugs stolen from warehouse

February 13, 2017 trinidadexpress.com Regional No comments
Source: cachevalleydaily.com

Trinidad – PRESCRIPTION drugs valued approximately $10,000 was discovered stolen from a warehouse in Chaguanas last Friday.

Police have obtained closed circuit television footage and are expected to interview employees of Alstons Marketing Company Limited (AMCO).

A police report said that at around 6.30 p.m. the company’s security manager discovered a quantity of controlled prescription drugs missing from the pharmaceutical department.

A report was made to the Chaguanas CID and PC Augustus is continuing investigations.
