Powerful drama set in Paramin to open film festival in September

September 1, 2016 guardian.co.tt Entertainment No comments
New Story
Petrice Jones, right, and Gareth Jenkins in a scene from Play The Devil. (Source: guardian.co.tt)

Petrice Jones, right, and Gareth Jenkins in a scene from Play The Devil. (Source: guardian.co.tt)

Trinidad – Play the Devil—a powerful, local drama about an impoverished teen whose chance encounter with an older, wealthy businessman leads to deadly consequences—will open the 11th edition of the T&T Film Festival (TTFF), at the Central Bank Auditorium, on September 20.

Making its T&T premiere, the film which debuted at the Los Angeles Film Festival in June, to rave reviews, will also screen at MovieTowne as part of the festival’s programme of films from September 21-27.

Set and shot in Paramin, with a local cast and crew, the film follows the fate of 18-year-old schoolboy, Gregory (English actor, Petrice Jones), who, cossetted within a close-knit community and with little worldly experience, is pursued and seduced by wealthy businessman James (Gareth Jenkins), sending him spiralling into a cat-and-mouse game in which there can be no winners.

A release said the film, which was produced by Abigail Hadeed (T&T) and directed by Bahamian native Maria Govan, showcases sterling performances by local acting veterans Penelope Spencer and Che Rodriguez, with breathtaking shots of Paramin and its famous blue devils as its dramatic backdrop.

According to Govan in an interview with Variety Magazine:  “the Jab …. inspired the film….. the story came knocking and was relentless. The Jab is so vital, raw and cinematic, and Paramin so exquisite.  It felt as though the spirit of the place spun a storm of inspiration that demanded expression.”

Govan, a self-taught filmmaker worked on sets in Hollywood, before returning home to work on documentaries. In 2004 she moved to New York and began writing her first narrative film, Rain, which premiered at the 2008 Toronto International Film Festival, screened at TTFF/09 and won numerous awards internationally.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.