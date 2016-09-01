Powerful drama set in Paramin to open film festival in September

New Story

Trinidad – Play the Devil—a powerful, local drama about an impoverished teen whose chance encounter with an older, wealthy businessman leads to deadly consequences—will open the 11th edition of the T&T Film Festival (TTFF), at the Central Bank Auditorium, on September 20.

Making its T&T premiere, the film which debuted at the Los Angeles Film Festival in June, to rave reviews, will also screen at MovieTowne as part of the festival’s programme of films from September 21-27.

Set and shot in Paramin, with a local cast and crew, the film follows the fate of 18-year-old schoolboy, Gregory (English actor, Petrice Jones), who, cossetted within a close-knit community and with little worldly experience, is pursued and seduced by wealthy businessman James (Gareth Jenkins), sending him spiralling into a cat-and-mouse game in which there can be no winners.

A release said the film, which was produced by Abigail Hadeed (T&T) and directed by Bahamian native Maria Govan, showcases sterling performances by local acting veterans Penelope Spencer and Che Rodriguez, with breathtaking shots of Paramin and its famous blue devils as its dramatic backdrop.

According to Govan in an interview with Variety Magazine: “the Jab …. inspired the film….. the story came knocking and was relentless. The Jab is so vital, raw and cinematic, and Paramin so exquisite. It felt as though the spirit of the place spun a storm of inspiration that demanded expression.”

Govan, a self-taught filmmaker worked on sets in Hollywood, before returning home to work on documentaries. In 2004 she moved to New York and began writing her first narrative film, Rain, which premiered at the 2008 Toronto International Film Festival, screened at TTFF/09 and won numerous awards internationally.