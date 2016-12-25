Power outages frustrate residents on Christmas Day

The Antigua Public Utilities Authority – APUA – has been coming under fire today (Christmas Day) as resident’s report water and electricity being shut off in various communities.

Some residents took to social media to express their frustration while others preferred to look at the positive side – saying it offered an opportunity for family members to disconnect from technology and spend time together outdoors or at the beach.

Newsroom attempts to contact APUA were unsuccessful.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Lennox Weston this week blamed the blackouts on an outdated transmission system.

