Powell focussed on making most of second chance

Kieran Powell is reveling in his second chance at international cricket and says he intends to make the most of it and fight his way back into the Test and Twenty20 squads.

The left-hander is part of a West Indies 13-man squad which will take on England in three One-day Internationals starting Friday at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here.

His selection comes after he returned to regional first class competition last year following a two-year self-imposed break from the game.

“Lots of people don’t get an opportunity to play international cricket and I’m having a second opportunity,” the 26 year old said.

“I just need to maximise it and not put myself under any pressure but continue to work hard; that’s the key to it. I’ve been working very hard. I’ve felt like a completely different person to when I just started to play cricket so hopefully this can carry on.”

He continued: “Hope-fully my performances can push me into the Test and the Twenty20 teams as well, but I need to go out and do my best and make sure that I don’t leave that in the hands of others.

“I’m not taking anything for granted. Being back in cricket after such a long time, it’s an opportunity and a good privilege. I’m honoured to be here and hopefully I can get some big scores.”

Powell forced his way back into the West Indies squad with heavy scoring in the recent Regional Super50 where he amassed 513 runs with three centuries.

