Poultry farmers to press for secure markets

Ahead of a planned meeting with officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, poultry farmers say they will be advocating for secure markets for their products.

Chairman of the poultry association, Ed Williams said currently farmers are able to provide all the eggs needed for consumption in Antigua & Barbuda, however, without the market to sell their produce, they are forced to discard spoiled eggs.

“Although we have the eggs, the major importers are still receiving licences to import it into the country, and we suffer a loss because of this,” he said.

Agriculture officials will be meeting the farmers today to offer more support to farmers.

“It is the intention of the government of Antigua & Barbuda to reduce this massive food import bill by making the country self sufficient in a number of food products,” a ministry release said yesterday.

The ministry said in order to plot the way forward, it will be consulting with all poultry stakeholders, including importers, local producers and consumers.

Williams said his colleagues will be going into today’s meeting with an open mind and will also use the opportunity to highlight the challenges and many concerns plaguing the sector.

According to the ministry, meat and meat products account for over 30 per cent of the country’s national food import bill, which currently stands at $375 million.