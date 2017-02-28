Possible shutdown of former Sembcorp Water Plant

New Story

The possibility of a total shut down of the country’s main water supply plant looms as confusion surrounds an agreement between NS Management Ltd and Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) and a stated disagreement by the Board of Commissioners of APUA.

The company, which has been managing what used to be the Sembcorp Reverse Osmosis Plant recently taken over by APUA, was yesterday ordered to vacate the premises within 72 hours.

According to a letter from APUA, allegedly mistakenly dated January 27, 2017 when it should have said February 27, 2017, the Managing Director of NS Management, Tomas Hellier was yesterday told he was managing the operations without permission.

The letter states, “As we would have advised you in meetings, the Board recently discovered that your company, NS Management Ltd is in occupation of the Authority’s reverse osmosis plant without the Board’s authority, consent and approval contrary to a direct decision of the Cabinet of Antigua & Barbuda.”

It further outlined, “your company’s occupation contravenes the respective Acts of Parliament with respect to the tendering process.”

OBSERVER media however understands Hellier has been managing the facility under the authority of the General Manager of APUA, Esworth Martin.

