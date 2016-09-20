Pompey says recent ‘citizen’s arrest’ in order

The actions of a Hodges Bay man who stuck a rifle to the head of a man on Sunday has been described as perfectly in order even though some residents are outraged at the images.

“The citizen is empowered to use reasonable force in subduing a criminal, and if it means holding them at gunpoint until the arresting officer comes on the scene, that is perfectly in order,” said former Commissioner of Police Rawlston Pompey.

He was reacting to widely circulated images of Hanna Hourani holding a gun to a man’s head outside of First Choice supermarket.

The man who is now in police custody along with an accomplice who was later captured, are suspects in the theft of a vehicle belonging to Hourani.

The Syrian businessman used what we now know to be an air rifle to detain the alleged auto thief who was seen driving a vehicle he claimed to be his.

Pompey told OBSERVER media “at Common Law every citizen has an obligation to assist in the apprehension or prevention of crime.”

However, the former top cop is warning against having so called citizens arrest becoming the order of the day.

