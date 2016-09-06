Politicians condemn shootings at West Indian Carnival

New Story

NEW YORK, Sept 6, CMC – Brooklyn Council member Jumaane Williams says United States law enforcement authorities need to deal with the “chronic violence” now affecting the J’Ouvert celebrations which precedes the grand West Indian American Day Carnival Parade.

“I’m sure people are not paying attention on days when there’s no J’Ouvert,” said Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants and the representative for the predominantly Caribbean 45thCouncil District in Brooklyn.

Police said four people were shot, two of them fatally, during the Caribbean J’ouvert in Brooklyn.

The two killed were Trinidadian Tyreke Borel, 17, who was shot in the chest, and Tiarah Poyau, 22, who died after being shot in the face.

Police also said a 72-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were also shot in the J’Ouvert gunfire, but both were expected to survive.

Assistant Chief Patrick Conry, the Brooklyn chief of detectives, said they may have been unintended targets.

Civil rights activist, the Rev. Al Sharpton, said the “great history” of the West Indian American Day Carnival Parade must not be disregarded by violence.

He said the West Indian American Day Carnival Parade must not be judged by gun violence but by the huge number of people who converge on the Parkway.

Officials said about three million people from around the world converged Monday on Eastern Parkway for arguably the largest carnival parade in North America.

“Let it be the last that we have to mourn as we celebrate,” said Sharpton, while New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio agreed with Sharpton, saying “we will not let a few who turn to violence [disturb] the peace.

“We will not accept any violence. We’re not happy with what happened last night. We still have to work hard. Every day is to serve the community – to get the guns off the streets. We will not rest until we get that change,” he added.