Police urge the public to put safety first

Police are appealing to the public to be proactive by taking responsibility for their own safety over the Christmas holidays.

Public Relations Officer, Senior Sergeant Frankie Thomas said people have a duty to themselves, their families and all residents to ensure that those who will be consuming alcoholic beverages have designated drivers.

“Drunk driving is something we are very serious about and it is something we intend to police throughout this weekend. If you are going to drink, we recommend that you do not go behind the wheel; the last thing we want is that you lose control of the vehicle and injure yourself or someone else,” Thomas said yesterday.

The police have been out in their numbers on foot and mobile patrol, and Thomas said this is to make sure that law and order is maintained and the Christmas to New Year’s holidays pass without major incident.

The latest batch of police recruits is being utilised as part of their training and Senior Sergeant Thomas is advising the public to give the prospective officers the respect and courtesy extended to lawmen.

Additionally, Thomas said sea bathers and small craft operators should pay keen attention to the local weather forecast.

He noted that this time of year, seas are usually unfavourable, and recommended caution to families intending to use the beach, especially anyone travelling with small children and using flotation devices.

“It is not advisable that you venture out into the waters [where] the seas are rough or choppy,” the police PRO said. “The police would want you to take heed and refrain from going into the water. The last thing we want from Christmas is anyone being hurt or [to] drown.”

 
