Police told they neglected their duty by turning a woman away

Former Commissioner of Police Vere Browne says a police officer who refuses to take a report of a crime because of how someone is dressed abandons their duty.

He made the comments after a woman was reportedly turned away from reporting a crime because she did not meet the dress code rules to enter a police station.

Antiguan and Barbudan Cosmetologist and social commentator Dave Ray supported Browne’s position.

Member of the National Coalition of Neighbourhood Watches Adam Dennis says many of the dress code rules are outdated…

Dennis says a wider review of dress codes is needed in the nation



Gender equality advocate Nadeen Spence says much of it stems from the church seeking to control sexuality…

