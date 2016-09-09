POLICE TO APPEAL ‘SERPENT’S’ CASE

New Story

The Prosecutions Department within the Royal Police Force of Antigua & Barbuda (RPFAB) said it is prepared to challenge Magistrate Conliffe Clarke’s ruling in the Board of Education (BoE) conspiracy case against Algernon “Serpent” Watts.

On Wednesday, the magistrate ruled that there was no indication that Watts “knew the goings on at the board…” and dismissed the case citing a lack of evidence that there was a meeting of the minds him and co-defendant, former BoE executive secretary D Gisele Isaac, although Watts may have benefited financially from Isaac’s alleged illegal actions.

Yesterday, the public relations arm of the RPFAB said the force plans to appeal the magistrate’s decision in Watts case on behalf of the Commissioner of Police.

“Section 191B (1) (b) of the Magistrate’s Code of Procedure Amendment Act of 2004, makes provision on the point of law for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to appeal the court’s decision with respect to the the dismissal of a charge against an accused person in committal proceedings,” a police press release said.

