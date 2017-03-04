Police start removing derelict vehicles from the streets

New Story

The police and other government agencies have been working hard to remove broken-down vehicles that pose hazards in communities around the island.

Head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent Leonard Cabral said that various government agencies have been working together to get rid of old cars that are not in use, and either impede traffic or are hazardous to people’s health.

“There are four agencies that are involved in this venture,” Superintendent Cabral said. “They are the police, Central Board of Health, National Solid Waste Management and local government. On the 28th of February in Potters Village, 40 vehicles were marked, eight were removed by the owners and 10 were removed by the police.

“We are working together as a team, [with a] tight working relationship.”

Cabral gave details on how the police disposed of the vehicles.

“After the vehicles were marked, they volunteered moving the vehicles. Those that were removed by the police, they were taken to the Transport Board Motor Pool or to the Cook’s Dump.”

He also noted that the response from the general public has been significant and people have been asking the police to remove vehicles from their personal properties.

“The response has been overwhelming. We are having full support from the general public. Persons with derelict vehicles even in their yards are asking also that we remove these vehicles, which we obliged. Vast improvement in the traffic especially in the Villa, Point and Potters areas.”