Police question husband in wife’s killing

December 30, 2016
Undertakers from Barnes Funeral Home removed the body of Judith Wilson Browne (inset) from her Tyrells home. (Photo by Kadeem James/OBSERVER media)

The husband of Judith Wilson Browne, who was found dead at her Tyrells home on Thursday, is now in police custody assisting with investigations into the country’s latest homicide.

Fifty-five-year-old Kensworth “Hainsworth” Browne of Tyrells Area, Swetes, was taken from his home by lawmen who were called to the scene of the crime near midday.

According to a release from STRATCOM, 53-year-old Judith and her husband allegedly had a domestic altercation at their home earlier on Thursday morning, a few hours before they were called to the scene where the woman’s body had been found.

Police said details surrounding the incident are presently “sketchy” but OBSERVER media understands, through a well-placed source, that the woman appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma to the head and also sustained stab wounds.

Judith’s three children — Javani Browne and Marleah Allen (shared with her husband) and her eldest daughter, Onika Williams — were on the scene when OBSERVER media arrived at around 2 pm; however, the grief-stricken children declined comment.

As the police conducted their investigations, the crowd that gathered outside the couple’s residence was mostly silent, though quiet whispers from neighbours and intermittent sniffles from family and friends were heard.

More in today’s Daily Observer.

 

OBSERVER media will keep the public informed as details are released.
