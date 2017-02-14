POLICE PROBE SHOOTING DEATH

New Story

The single gunshot that rang out in Nut Grove Sunday night ended the life of 38-year-old Almack “Jahute” Lambert who was reportedly visiting a neighbour in the area when the incident occurred.

According to police reports, the victim, who resided in Nut Grove, was shot in the upper body by an unknown assailant and lawmen are asking the public to help solve the crime. Anyone with information is urged to call the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 462-3913(4).

It is alleged that shortly after 8 pm, several residents heard the gunshot but had no idea what had happened until they saw Lambert collapse in distress on the gallery at the house. Witnesses reported the matter to the Gray’s Farm Station and the ambulance was also summoned.

He was rushed to the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) where he was pronounced dead some time after 9 pm Sunday. Investigators reportedly recovered a spent shell from the scene; the gun used is yet to be found.

The visually impaired man was a craftsman who wove chairs and baskets and made mops at the Industrial Workshop for the Blind. He was described as being very kind and “willing”.

