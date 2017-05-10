Police probe body found in St John’s

May 10, 2017 OBSERVER media Breaking No comments
Breaking Story

Officers from the Homicide Unit are on the scene where a body was discovered this morning.

 
The body of the man found around 8 am in an abandoned building west of State Insurance Corporation, is said to be partially decomposed. 
 
The investigators on the scene are not authorised to speak with the media.
 
Sources told our newsroom the dead man was homeless and he usually roamed the city and sometimes slept in the building in which he was found on Temple and Redcliffe Streets.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.