Police plan to appeal ruling that freed radio talk show host

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, Sept 9, CMC – The Antigua and Barbuda police say they intend to challenge a ruling of Magistrate Conliffe Clarke dismissing a conspiracy case against radio talk show host, Algernon “Serpent” Watts.

Earlier this week, the magistrate ruled that there was no indication that Watts knew what was taking place at the Board of Education (BoE) where he also worked when he was slapped with the charge along with D. Gisele Isaac, a former speaker of the Parliament here and a senior executive of the main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP)..

Isaac, who served as executive secretary at the BoE, and Watts who was employed as a debt collector for the statutory corporation, were jointly charged with conspiracy to defraud the board of EC$15,313.22 (One EC dollar =US$0.37 cents).

The former executive secretary, who was also charged with corruption and conversion of the same sum and an additional EC$9,000, has since been committed to stand trial in the High Court.

The magistrate on Wednesday dismissed the case citing a lack of evidence that there was a meeting of the minds between Watts and Isaac, although Watts may have benefited financially from Isaac’s alleged illegal actions.

But in a statement the police said they plan to appeal the ruling.

The Prosecutions Department within the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda has placed on record its intention to appeal the magistrate’s decision in the case of Algernon “Serpent” Watts on behalf of the Commissioner of Police.

“Section 191B (1) (b) of the Magistrate’s Code of Procedure Amendment Act of 2004, makes provision on the point of law for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to appeal the court’s decision with respect to the dismissal of a charge against an accused person in committal proceedings,” the police said in the statement.

But a former police commissioner is questioning the position of the police on the matter.

Rawlston Pompey said the legislation quoted in the police statement to support the planned appeal, does not apply to them and the statement was “premature.

“It was unfortunate that such a release was made public or sent to the press because this is the calling of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the law is quite clear in the Magistrate’s Code of Procedure (Amendment) Act 2004 where it speaks to appeal by the DPP. It did not make any reference to the police or any other person,” Pompey said.