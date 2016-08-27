Police officers on charges ranging from attempted murder to assault

New Story

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Aug 27, CMC – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) says it will not tolerate members acting unprofessionally and so far this year 15 officers have been dismissed for unprofessional conduct.

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine said there has been increased dismissal actions against police officers so far this year as compared to the previous year when 12 members were fired.

He said the dismissals were for corrupt transactions, firearm and narcotic related offences, assault, simple larceny and rape.

Allegations of unprofessional conduct are most often made against traffic police and anti-crime officers, Ramnarine said, adding “we do robust investigations of complaints and malpractice”.

He said that there had also been an increase in court cases brought against police officers.

Last year, 21 police officers were interdicted for offences ranging from conspiring to commit murder to assault. This year that number stands at 24 with officers charged with offences ranging from attempted murder to assault.

He said the most recent sting operations have nabbed a constable and a rural detective involved in “corrupt transaction” and another that was said to be “a menace” to patrons of the seawalls.

Meanwhile, Ramnarine acknowledged that “a large percentage of lower level” ranks of the GPF consists of young people who lack “much needed experience, patience (and) tolerance”, but assured that efforts to strengthen their capacity continue.

“It’s got to be constant supervision, you’ve got to be driving in their head all the time, they’ve taken an oath to serve… that their conduct and their discharge of those responsibilities are always under focus,” Ramnarine said, adding “the force is more of a public force now; it serves the public.

“We now have a capacity and capability in the Criminal Investigation Department of this GPF that is unparalleled,” he added.