Police now obligated to investigate domestic violence cases

A piece of legislation that seeks to protect victims of domestic violence and requires the police to respond immediately to such incidence takes effect from today.

The Domestic Violence Act was passed since 2015 but Legal Affairs Crown Counsel Alicia Aska explains that structures had to be put in place before the law could kick in.

The law dictates that all complaints about domestic violence must be investigated.

Aska says this is very progressive.

“Law is on their side with respect seeking protection orders, because what it even goes on further to say, is that in matters such as these when a report is made, it’s a must for the court to grant an interim protection order. So, the court can put prohibitions in place for that person to feel protected, pending hearing of the entire matter with the respondent present,” she explains.

Alverna Innis of the Directorate of Gender Affairs says the previous act was very limited and gave the police no power to intervene in domestic violence.

She said, “I’m very, very, very… elated over this bill, and it puts the onus also on persons who may be aware of incidents… and (were) not saying anything about them…. And no longer, we’re hoping now, no longer are we gonna hear that the police officers are saying that ‘listen this is man and woman business, so we are not getting in’.

Innis says under the Domestic Violence Act, such abuse is everyone’s business, adding that more men are reporting that they are victims of domestic violence.

Members of the police Force as well as officials from the departments for family and social services, probation and legal affairs recently attended the first in a series of training exercises on the Domestic Violence Act.