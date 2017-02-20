Police make breakthrough in burglary cases

New Story

Barbados- Police in the Southern Division have made a major breakthrough in relation to a number of burglaries committed in the District ‘C’ and District ‘B’ station areas between December 2015 and January 2017.

They have arrested and charged three men in connection with 30 burglaries committed over the period.

Arrested are 28-year-old Damian Allan McCarthy and 22-year-old Stefon Anthony Toney, both of Rock Hall St Philip; and 17-year-old Jeshawnti Donnay Alleyne of River Land, St Philip.

McCarthy has been charged in connection with 2o burglaries; Toney, nine counts and Alleyne, one.

They are all expected to appear before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrate today.