Police lose bid to stop doctor from pursuing lawsuit

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan 26, CMC – The Bermuda Police Service (BPS) has failed in an attempt to stop an expatriate doctor from pursuing a civil lawsuit for unlawful arrest after an early-morning raid on his home.

Dr Mahesh Reddy, chief medical officer at a clinic owned by former Premier Ewart Brown, launched the proceedings against the police last July, under the name Mahesh Sannapareddy, seeking a judicial review and damages for trespassing and unlawful arrest in relation to the raid.

On Tuesday, the BPS sought to have the permission granted to Reddy to seek judicial review struck out or set aside at a hearing before Chief Justice Ian Kawaley.

The police applications failed and costs were awarded to Reddy, who can now continue with his lawsuit.

Reddy was represented in court by top British QC Lord Peter Goldsmith, a former Attorney-General of England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and lawyer Delroy Duncan.

Reddy was arrested last May by detectives who were reportedly investigating allegations that he ordered MRI and CT scans to be carried out at Bermuda Healthcare Services for his patients when they did not need them and then billed insurance companies for the procedures.

His arrest prompted Brown, who was Premier between 2006 and 2010, to hold a news conference during which he claimed the investigation into Reddy was “an extension of the witch-hunt that has followed me for years”.

Brown, 70, claimed a five year police inquiry into his activities aimed at uncovering “bribery and political corruption” was now targeting his business but insisted Reddy would be vindicated.

Brown said the police inquiry began after businessman David Bolden, who the ex-Premier described as a “convicted liar”, claimed under oath in court in 2011 that Brown tried to bribe him.

The BPS has never commented on the reason for Reddy’s arrest, only saying that it was “in connection with an ongoing financial investigation”.

Asked to comment on Tuesday’s hearing, a police spokesman said: “It is not appropriate for the BPS to comment at this time, as the matter is not yet concluded and a further hearing is anticipated.”