Police investigate photograph of alleged rapist from Jamaica

Police have confirmed knowledge of a photograph of an alleged rapist from Jamaica who is reportedly seeking refuge in Antigua.

The photograph has been making the rounds for several weeks, with social media users warning females, in particular, to be alert and on the lookout.

The man, pictured in the post, is accused of allegedly raping someone in Jamaica and is on the run in the twin island state.

Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Frankie Thomas said lawmen are fully aware of the report, but are doing their own indepth investigation to determine whether the said individual is truly on island.

“We have no concrete information to suggest that this man is in the country, but notwithstanding that we will continue to do our own investigation, even if it means we have to get in touch with our counterparts in Jamaica and work along with other law enforcement agencies,” Thomas said.