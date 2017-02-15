Police encourage responsible use of social media

New Story

The police are urging residents to be responsible when posting on social media, especially when the information has not been confirmed.

The warning came after some relatives and friends of Glenmore Hughes, affectionally called Natty, Baby Face and Capone, posted status updates that said “rest in peace”, and photos of the seriously injured man on Facebook.

The 47-year-old resident of Sea View Farm had an altercation with a family friend who reportedly slapped him, causing him to fall and hit his head on the road late Friday.

Since Monday, postings on social media have stated, “RIP, Natty to the promise land”; “RIP to the rasta”; “My belly a bun me, RIP Natty, sleep well, you didn’t deserve this”; but a hospital source said Hughes’ condition remained unchanged up to last night as he continued to cling to life.

Yvonne Hughes, told OBSERVER media that her brother’s condition is critical and doctors at Mount St John’s Medical Centre have already indicated there was nothing more they could do for the injured man who remained on life support, up to last night.

Medical sources confirmed that although Hughes is on life support, some parts of his body have been totally unresponsive and there was no brain activity.

Witnesses said Hughes was standing in the road outside a bar when a vehicle drove up slowly. A friend reportedly told him to move to allow the vehicle to pass, but while moving, the side of the vehicle brushed against him and the drink he had in his hands spilled onto the driver.

The driver reportedly got out of the vehicle, and Hughes greeted him since they were friends, but the man who has since turned himself into police after news broke on OBSERVER Radio that he was wanted for questioning, slapped Hughes who fell and struck his head.