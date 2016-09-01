Police commissioner defends charges against Tabor

September 1, 2016 Feature No comments
New Story
UPP Public Relations Officer Senator Damani Tabor

UPP Public Relations Officer Senator Damani Tabor

Commissioner of Police Wendel Robinson yesterday defended the initial decision of the police to proceed with charges against opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) spokesman, Senator Damani Tabor.

“I respectfully disagree with the DPP. We based our action on the principles of the Lynch Case and in the Hector case, which is quite fashionable to quote these days, only particular lines, if used in the wording of the charge is unconstitutional. The Hector case left unscratched certain other areas of the Public Order Act,” Robinson said.

His comments come hours after Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel dismissed one of two charges against Tabor, and two days after Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Anthony Armstrong cautioned that the charges were invalid.

The police withdrew the second charge at the court hearing yesterday.

“I respect the DPP’s view, but when we took the decision we did, we sought and received competent advice and second views from one senior counsel and another eminent counsel from around the region,” Robinson said.

The commissioner said his comments should not be construed as criticism of any legal officer or adjudicator, since legal minds often differ. He noted that while he respects both the DPP and the magistrate, he is still not convinced the police acted unlawfully and unconstitutionally.

At the court hearing yesterday, Police Prosecutor Dane Bontiff yielded to part of the DDP’s advice and withdrew the “non-existent” charge of “effecting public mischief contrary to Common Law”. However, he argued, for hours, that the second charge of distributing a false statement contrary to Section 35 (b) of the Public Order Act is a valid one.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.