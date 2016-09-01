Police commissioner defends charges against Tabor

New Story

Commissioner of Police Wendel Robinson yesterday defended the initial decision of the police to proceed with charges against opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) spokesman, Senator Damani Tabor.

“I respectfully disagree with the DPP. We based our action on the principles of the Lynch Case and in the Hector case, which is quite fashionable to quote these days, only particular lines, if used in the wording of the charge is unconstitutional. The Hector case left unscratched certain other areas of the Public Order Act,” Robinson said.

His comments come hours after Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel dismissed one of two charges against Tabor, and two days after Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Anthony Armstrong cautioned that the charges were invalid.

The police withdrew the second charge at the court hearing yesterday.

“I respect the DPP’s view, but when we took the decision we did, we sought and received competent advice and second views from one senior counsel and another eminent counsel from around the region,” Robinson said.

The commissioner said his comments should not be construed as criticism of any legal officer or adjudicator, since legal minds often differ. He noted that while he respects both the DPP and the magistrate, he is still not convinced the police acted unlawfully and unconstitutionally.

At the court hearing yesterday, Police Prosecutor Dane Bontiff yielded to part of the DDP’s advice and withdrew the “non-existent” charge of “effecting public mischief contrary to Common Law”. However, he argued, for hours, that the second charge of distributing a false statement contrary to Section 35 (b) of the Public Order Act is a valid one.

