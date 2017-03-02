Police chief summoned to high court

New Story

ROSEAU, Dominica, Mar. 2, CMC – High Court Judge, Victoria Charles-Clarke has summoned Police Chief Daniel Carbon to court to state why police officers were absent from the sitting on Thursday morning.

“I find it disrespectful that not one officer is present and no superior officer is present to apologise “ said Charles-Clarke, who added that court was “not properly constituted and sent a strong message that she could cite the Police Chief and others of contempt.

It is protocol that police officers are present during court sittings to provide security and other services.

The judge said Daniel or his Deputy should report to court on Thursday to answer the matter.

Meanwhile proceedings at the court were suspended.