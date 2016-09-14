Police chief laments drug trafficking from Jamaica

New Story

Commissioner of Police Wendel Robinson is calling on airport security, in Jamaica, to step up measures to nab drug mules and traffickers as he laments the frequency with which individuals arriving in Antigua & Barbuda from that country are caught with illicit drugs.

The latest airport drug bust in Antigua occurred Monday night when lawmen arrested a Jamaican man with 18 pounds of marijuana on arrival at the VC Bird International Airport on Caribbean Airlines flight # 459.

The top cop said, “I think the time has come (for) the airport in Jamaica and the

airline to review their security policies in respect of drugs.”

He added that the situation should not be allowed to continue “in that fashion where, ever so often, indeed too often, more and more innovative means are used to smuggle drugs into this country from Jamaica.”

The top cop said the occurrence is a threat to national and regional security.

Prior to Monday’s incident, there was another act of smuggling two months ago involving another Jamaican man. Additionally, there was a drug interdiction in March where a Jamaican woman was caught with 50 pounds of cannabis. And, in December another Jamaican woman who also arrived via Caribbean Airlines was arrested with six pounds of cannabis in her suitcase.

On Monday, the police charged the 37-year-old suspect Dwayne Omar Swaby with possession, importation, intent to supply, being concerned with the supply and the most serious offence of drug trafficking which, under the Misuse of Drugs (Amendment) Act 2008, carries a life sentence and or a fine of $300,000.

He is expected to appear before All Saints Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel today to answer the charges.

Since the contraband weighed 18 pounds, the charges are indictable, therefore Swaby would have to face a committal by a magistrate who would decide whether or not to send the case to the High Court for trial.