Police Charged Two with Murder

New Story

PRESS RELEASE

Two men were charged with Murder in two separate murder investigations by the police on Saturday.

55yrs-old Kensworth Browne of Tyrells was charged with the murder of his wife, Judith Browne of Tyrells. Browne was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday, after he allegedly battered and killed his wife, using a blunt object. The alleged incident occurred around 12:30 am Thursday.

Meanwhile, 23yrs-old Randy Edwards of Clare Hall was charged with the murder of Elvis Daisy, also of Clare Hall. The alleged incident took place on 11th March, 2016 at Wireless road. It is alleged that Edwards armed himself with a cutlass, which he used to inflict a chop wound to Daisy’s head. He was pronounced dead on October 28th, 2016 after spending several months at the Intensive Care Unit at Mount St. Johns Medical Center. An autopsy, which was recently conducted, revealed that Daisy’s death was as a direct result of injuries he sustained from the incident. Edwards was previously arrested and charged by the police with Attempted Murder. Both men are due before the court sometime next week.

Meantime, the police continue to appeal to the general public for information into the two recent shooting incidents, which took place in Old Road and Golden Grove, respectively. Both incidents left 37yrs-old Christopher Texter of the UK, and 42yrs-old Alba Coates of Golden Grove, nursing gunshot wounds. Both incidents occurred on Christmas Day night into Boxing Day. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913\14.