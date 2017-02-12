Police arrest a Jamaican with fake identification

New Story

An illegal immigrant and suspected criminal who has been using a fake name in Antigua and Barbuda has been nabbed.

The suspect, who if from Jamaica, was using the name Delroy Grant.

Well-placed sources tell OBSERVER media the Narcotics Department, Special Services Unit and the Rapid Response Unit went to his Radio Range home after 6 o’clock this morning.

The man allegedly gave the cops the false name and supporting false identification when they went to execute a search warrant at his Radio Range home.

They say they know his true identity and that he has convictions in Jamaica.