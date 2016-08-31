PMS principal calls for modern school plants

New Story

Principal of the Princess Margaret Secondary School Dr Colin Greene is of the view that the country’s school plants need to be modernized if they’re going to meet the multiple objectives and reap the desired successes.

Speaking on OBSERVER AM yesterday, he said this would ensure they are used for the purpose they’re intended.

“We no longer have Common Entrance, we have students coming in based on their positions in the National Assessment. So, for now, you need places like resource centres and literacy centres. In the technical vocational area, close to 70 per cent of the job opportunities in most societies come from this level of skillset.

“Now we have to retrofit our schools to satisfactorily meet those needs. For instance, CXC has changed its requirements so our students can be certified both at the CSEC level, and in regards to the CVQ’s. So, there has to be a modernization of our labs to include the technical vocational aspect,” Greene said.

The principal emphasized that it’s not just about the physical space that needs to be addressed at the schools.

“We also talk about qualitative space. Space that’s fit to produce the type of education we’re taking about. For CXC, by next year, most of the examinations will be online, so our technology labs will have to be upgraded.

“So it’s not just building boxes and classrooms. It’s about building classrooms that’s fit for a particular purpose, and training teachers who can now meet the diverse needs of students who are coming to the secondary Schools. That’s the major challenge we have,” the principal added.

Another challenge the educator pointed out that requires various stakeholders on board to overcome centres around setting up multiple programmes in one institution.

“You’re trying to provide an education that’s meeting the needs of everybody. So, that means setting up multiple programmes in one institution. So you’re trying to reach the gifted ones, the average ones and the slow learners, and trying to set up a structure within a structure.

“Additionally, we’re not in charge of all the resources that come through our doors. Somebody else makes those decisions. So, in the selection of what type of students come into the schools is sometimes above the paygrade of the administration of the public school,” the principal added.

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a165bcc8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=20&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a165bcc8' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af6a1a93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af6a1a93' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

He further reminds that shared responsibilities amongst key persons in the education system is critical in achieving laid out objectives.

“You have the responsibility of the administration of the school to include the principal, the responsibility of the teachers on a whole, the parents, and ultimately the responsibilities of the students themselves.

“And to share that vision, school is a rounded place, and you have to create an environment to meet these multiple objectives,” he mentioned.

Asked if he’s satisfied with the mechanisms of communication between himself, other principals and the ministry to address the issues, he said the lines of communication are open but receiving the required responses and action, also, at times, present a challenge.

“I’m satisfied to the extent I have an avenue to air my views. Whether or not there is relevant feedback and sufficient actions based on the knowledge and information that’s a different thing.

Greene’s assessment comes on the heels of government’s ongoing upgrade work to create an additional 50,000 square feet of space at five public secondary schools, to include the Antigua Girls’ High School, Princess Margaret, Clare Hall Secondary, All Saints Secondary and the Jennings Secondary School.

Director of Education Clare Browne has indicated the work is scheduled to be completed by the middle of the first school term commencing September 1.