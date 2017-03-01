PM urges developers to ‘ignore’ residents’ concerns about Callaloo Cay

March 1, 2017 Feature No comments
New Story

From left, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Minister of Tourism Asot Michael, Ambassador to the United Arab Emirate (UAE) Casroy James, Al Caribi’s Senior Vice President of Business Development Dawood Shah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Charles “Max” Fernandez and Minister of Social Transformation Samantha Marshall toast to the prospects for the new development. (Photos by Kieron Murdoch/OBSERVER media)

As ground broke at the site of the new Callaloo Cay development, Prime Minister Gaston Browne urged the developers to “ignore” opposition to the project from certain residents of Old Road and to push ahead with construction.

The prime minister classified those residents — who had so far raised concern about the development — as “individuals, who for personal and political reasons, will object to everything we do”.

“But I say to the developers, and to my colleagues, that we should ignore them. The reality is their objections bring no serious value to the development of the country,” he declared.

Browne was speaking at Tuesday morning’s groundbreaking ceremony for Al Caribi Antigua Development Limited’s Callaloo Cay hotel and villa project, situated at Morris Bay.

The prime minister told those present that residents, who voiced concerns over how the construction of Callallo Cay could adversely affect the flow of storm water in Morris Bay, were not educated to make such a determination.

“We have some people in this community pretending to be water engineers, who don’t even have one CXC [subject] … we must see people for who they are and understand that some of them come with very destructive motives,” he declared.

Al Caribi’s Senior Vice President of Business Development Dawood Shah

Meanwhile, Al Caribi’s Senior Vice President of Business Development, Dawood Shah, announced that a “game-changing” international hotel brand would be a part of the development. “We are going to develop a 95-room luxury five-star hotel and up to 40 branded villas. We’ve signed a letter of intent with one of the top three international hotel brands in the world.

More in today’s Daily Observer.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.