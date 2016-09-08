PM trashes talks of cutbacks to Social Security benefits

New Story

St Kitts – Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris says talk of a 40 percent cut to Social Security benefits is nothing more than an attempt to create mischief.

Prime Minister Harris was at the time responding to a caller to WINN FM’s Voices on Wednesday (Sept 7).

“There has been no proposal that come neither to the Board of the Social Security nor to the Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis that would require or call for a forty percent adjustment or cutback as you put it, in payments to any of the benefits to the beneficiaries of the Social Security.

“Again, that would be a nonsense talk and we must dismiss it for the mischief that it is attempting to create. The Actuarial Report, to my recollection makes no reference to any cut, and the Actuarial Report of the Social Security Board will be made public.”

PM Harris said what the Actuary has recommended is an upward adjustment of the age at which persons receive their pension. He said his Cabinet would consider the recommendation.

“The report would speak to things about adjusting the age for pension and if you go back, the last three reports those are things that are there. The Actuary would say when you look across the landscape of Social Security payments in the Caribbean region and beyond that the average payment age is about 65 in terms of pension, and you could check with other countries and you would see that the qualifying year is 65 and in our context it’s 62.

“If one were to adopt that recommendation one could consider still maintaining the option for persons to claim their benefits at 62, but at a reduced rate and the full pension becomes payable at 65.

“That decision has not been made by the Cabinet and the Cabinet will have to make a judgment on that before that goes to the parliament, and we believe there will be some consultation with respect to the report from the Actuary.”