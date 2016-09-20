PM says he will not be disrespected by journalists

New Story

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Sept 20, CMC – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says he will not allow himself to be disrespected nor have his image tarnished as he dismissed suggestions that his hotel may be used by Britain’s Prince Harry during his visit later this year.

Speaking at a news conference late Monday, Chastanet defended his action taken earlier when he was engaged in a public spat with a television journalist on his travels and a marketing promotion by a local resort ahead of the visit by Prince Harry.

No date has yet been announced for Prince Harry’s visit to the Caribbean that will also include stops in Guyana, St. Kitts-Nevis and Barbados.

“What was being brought out was a situation that had absolutely nothing to do with me. The Prince’s visit to St. Lucia is being managed by the Governor General’s Office. My office only gets the information,” Chastanet told reporters.

“The Prince is not staying at any hotel. The Prince is staying on his boat. That information was made public. I have nothing to do with the day to day operations of my hotel and the point I was making this morning – I am very proud of the fact and I intend to protect that, I was Minister of Tourism for five years and nobody can make an allegation that I ever used my office to support my hotel,” he added.

Chastanet, who served as a tourism minister in a former United Workers Party (UWP) administration, told reporters that his sister is running the hotel.

“She ran a press release. My office contacted her and said we would like her to retract that letter because we thought it was confusing. She did so and it was cleared.”

Chastanet told reporters that for anyone to ask him a question or put up information to suggest that the Prime Minister is using his position to influence Prince Harry to go and stay at his hotel is irresponsible.

“I expect only stuff like that from the (main opposition St. Lucia) Labour Party but I don’t expect that from journalists,” he told the news conference on Monday night.

The Prime Minister said that he will be open and honest with journalists and members of the public, with any question being a fair question.

“But please, don’t disrespect me – don’t try to tarnish my reputation,” Chastanet said.