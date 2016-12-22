PM says dispute ends as Sandals agrees to pay

The government says it has reached an agreement with Sandals in the dispute over the payment of the Antigua Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST).

Prime Minister Gaston Browne says Sandals will be paying its ABST in full come next year.

The Prime Minister was not asked to give more details about the settlement when he spoke on state media yesterday.

His announcement brings to and end months of speculation about the negotiations which took place behind closed doors after a very public disagreement.

In June, the Browne administration withdrew a tax concession agreement that Sandals had signed with the previous Baldwin Spencer Government in 2009, saying it was illegal and accusing the hotel of not paying over sales tax under the agreement.

Sandals has hit back that Browne’s decision was done unilaterally, without notice and without any evidence of wrongdoing on the hotel’s part. SRI has also said it would sue the Antigua Government for defaming its vaunted international brand.