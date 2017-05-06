PM promises to make $250K available for loans

May 6, 2017 The Big Stories No comments

Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda Gaston Browne

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said will be making up to $250,000 available in guarantees for individuals who would want to invest in the Dutchman’s Bay Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) hotel project.

The prime minister made the disclosure yesterday on the Voice of the People programme and said that he would be willing to secure “$50,000 to $100,000 to each person who may be desirous of getting a loan to invest in the initiative”.

In order to qualify for the loan, individuals must have an income to service it and must not be associated with the prime minister in any way. Browne made it clear that the political persuasion of citizens would not matter. “Even if you are UPP, I will accommodate you,” he stressed.

“For the Dutchman’s Bay CIP hotel project, we are looking at 10 individuals. We have gotten five, potentially six already,” he elaborated. “Five females have been investing in about $200,000 apiece – and the whole idea is to broaden it.”

He added that he will make himself available to be a facilitator and would seek reliable assistance in prioritising individuals who are seeking business opportunities and for which they would approach the government for support and concessions.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.