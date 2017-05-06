PM promises to make $250K available for loans

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said will be making up to $250,000 available in guarantees for individuals who would want to invest in the Dutchman’s Bay Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) hotel project.

The prime minister made the disclosure yesterday on the Voice of the People programme and said that he would be willing to secure “$50,000 to $100,000 to each person who may be desirous of getting a loan to invest in the initiative”.

In order to qualify for the loan, individuals must have an income to service it and must not be associated with the prime minister in any way. Browne made it clear that the political persuasion of citizens would not matter. “Even if you are UPP, I will accommodate you,” he stressed.

“For the Dutchman’s Bay CIP hotel project, we are looking at 10 individuals. We have gotten five, potentially six already,” he elaborated. “Five females have been investing in about $200,000 apiece – and the whole idea is to broaden it.”

He added that he will make himself available to be a facilitator and would seek reliable assistance in prioritising individuals who are seeking business opportunities and for which they would approach the government for support and concessions.

