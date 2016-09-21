PM Mitchell quits sub-committee on cricket

New Story

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada (CMC) — Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said he resigned as Chairman of Caricom’s sub-committee on cricket governance because he was angered by the behaviour of “a couple of our leaders in the region”.

Prime Minister Mitchell did not call out the names of his regional counterparts but accused them of undermining Caricom’s position by making “divisive” public statements after agreements would have been reached at the heads of government level.

In an interview with Grenada sports, Prime Minister Mitchell said he has suggested that Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines take up the role.

“I gave it up because I felt angered by the behaviour of a couple of our leaders in the region and the way they behaved when we took a decision and I felt that they undermined the authority of the chairman of the sub-committee at the time and therefore I did not feel I could continue in that position,” the Grenadian leader explained.

“I spoke to Ralph and in fact I sent a message to him because I hold that position of recognising his leadership seriously. So I told him that I was going to issue a statement as the Prime Minister of Grenada and he knows my position as a cricket lover.”

