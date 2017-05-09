PM Browne says A & B should learn from France

New Story

Prime Minister Gaston Browne is using the Presidential election in France to illustrate what could possibly occur in Antigua & Barbuda given the rise of new political parties and aspiring politicians.

On Sunday, Emmanuel Macron, the centrist and political newcomer, defeated far right’s Marine Le Pen, winning 66.1 per cent of the vote to her 33.9 per cent. Macron’s win, according to some media reports, was unexpected as many did not take him and the party’s aspirations seriously at first.

“The lesson is that we have to look out for an unconventional or maybe new entity that could rise to national prominence,” Prime Minister Browne said. “I think people are fed up with the conventional parties especially those that do not deliver.”

The nation’s leader did not miss the opportunity to promote that the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) is the party of choice in the twin island. But he quickly told OBSERVER media in a cautious tone that ABLP members should not become complacent and stop short in their delivery because the tables could turn at any point.

“In as much as it is almost a foregone conclusion that the United Progressive Party (UPP), in its present state is not viable, we should not sit on our laurels because something new could pop up that could be a formiable opponent,” Browne said.

