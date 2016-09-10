PM Believes Police Should Abandon Plans To Appeal Court Ruling

The Prime Minister Gaston Browne says he believes the police should abandon plans to appeal a court ruling that saw radio host, Algernon “Serpent” Watts walk free of conspiracy charges arising from an alleged fraud at the Board of Education.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Conliffe Clarke said there was no indication that Watts knew the goings on at the board, and dismissed the case, citing a lack of sufficient evidence that there was a meeting of the minds between him and co-defendant, Gisele Isaac. She was at the Executive Secretary at the time.

The Prime Minister thinks matter should end with the Magistrate’s decision.

http://antiguaobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/0910-GASTON-SERPENT.mp3

The prime minister has told naysayers that is not empty rhetoric.

Prime Minster Gaston Browne.

Algernon Serpent Watts and Gisele Isaac were jointly charged with conspiracy to defraud the board of just over 15 thousand dollars.

The former Executive Secretary, who was also charged with corruption and conversion of the same amount will have to face a judge and jury.

She will return to the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court on November 30th to learn if the dozen plus charges related to her alleged unlawful pay increase will be committed to the high court for trial.