Playboy is bringing naked pictorials back: “Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem”

Exactly a year after Playboy pledged to ban nudity from its magazine, the company has decided to bring it back.

In a statement released on Monday, Playboy’s Chief Creative Officer, Cooper Hefner—Hugh Hefner’s son who took over the publication last year—in partnership with the content team have unveiled the latest creative evolution of the brand with a new philosophy, which includes reinstating nudity starting with their March/April 2017 issue.

“I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,” Cooper explained. “Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today we’re taking out identity back and reclaiming who we are.”

He added, “This is a remarkably special moment personally and professionally that I get to share this issue of Playboy magazine with my Dad, as well as with readers. It is a reflection of how the brand can best connect with my generation and generations to come.”

Elizabeth Elam is featured as Miss March on the cover of the new issue, making the reinstated philosophy a point by posing totally nude with little makeup.

Meanwhile, Playboy and its CEO Scott Flanders originally banned nudity starting with its March 2016 issue, ending an era that began in 1953 with Marilyn Monroe.

The company released the following statement about the massive change: “Playboy will continue to publish sexy, seductive pictorials of the world’s most beautiful women, including its iconic Playmates, all shot by some of today’s most renowned photographers,” the publication said in a statement. “The magazine will also remain committed to its award-winning mix of long-form journalism, interviews and fiction.”

Cooper had voiced his disagreement with the change from the start, admitting he believed it was a “massive step back.”

In February 2016, he told Business Insider, “I was essentially asked to no longer participate in the board meetings because I didn’t agree with his vision for the company. You either sort of take a step back and say, ‘Ok, I’m going to let this happen’ or you try and do something about it.”

Looks like he definitely did something about it!