Plans to archive voters’ fingerprints for use across government agencies

Parliament will soon debate — a Bill to amend the Representation of the People Act 2003 as the government seeks to incorporate a system for capturing, digitising and archiving citizens’ fingerprints during the electoral process.

According to the Minister of Information Melford Nicholas, the amendment at present is primarily to facilitate the new policy of incorporating fingerprints into the

biometric data that will be contained in the new microchipped e-passports being produced by the Canadian Banknote Company.

“This was not part of the original feature…but the Cabinet felt it was important to be able to go that extra step to be able to ensure that when an individual is issued with a passport…their identity can be vouched for and there can be no compromise,” Nicholas said.

Nicholas said it was due to the way in which the Act was crafted that “consideration was not given for the capture of the fingerprint information” but argued that when voters submit their print “it’s a resource that can have multi-use potential”.

He added that besides use in passports the government had other applications for fingerprint records which he said could form part of the state’s own Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS).

“We can have that same fingerprinting information supporting crime prevention and crime management for access by the police,” Nicholas said.

An AFIS is a biometric identification (ID) methodology that uses digital imaging technology to obtain, store, and analyse fingerprint data.

The minister of information added that in light of the ongoing automation of the Civil Registry, an AFIS and a fingerprint archive could assist in “establishing a full national registry that supports tracking a citizen through various stages of their progress through life”.

He noted that the registry “maintains a register of births, marriages, deaths, adoptions, deed polls and other documents”.

When asked if he anticipated any public apprehension to the policy of fingerprint collection and archiving, Nicholas said that reservations could be “cured by education and additional information”.

“In every instance where we traverse a United States port we are required to surrender our fingerprints… I think it (is) something to which people have become accustomed.”

He also said that the move to add fingerprints to the e-passport biometric profile was solely an initiative of the government and not that of a regional or international institution or even another county.

The minister said, “We anticipate that by the end of March the first stream of passports will be able to be printed and issued… We are going to be faced with a situation where after a period of time – maybe two or three years – we will make that old machine-readable passport null and everyone will have to switch to the biometric passport.”