Petroleum prices to increase tomorrow

February 6, 2017 barbadostoday.bb Regional No comments
Barbadians will be paying more for gasoline, diesel and kerosene from midnight tonight.

The price of gasoline will move from $2.78 per litre to $2.98 per litre, an increase of 20 cents per litre. The price of diesel will rise by two cents from $2.15 to $2.17, and kerosene will now retail at $1.13, up from $1.04.Liquid petroleum gas (LPG) prices will also be adjusted from midnight, Sunday.

The price of the 100 lb cylinder will move from $129.28 to $147.04; the 25 lb cylinder will now retail at $41.86, up from $37.42; the 22 lb cylinder will cost $37, up from $33.10; and the 20 lb cylinder will move from $30.09 to $33.64.

The changes in price represent increases of $17.76, $4.44, $3.90 and $3.55 respectively.

A government-issued statement said the adjustments in retail prices are due solely to changes in the CIF (cost, insurance, freight) of these refined products.

 
