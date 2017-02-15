Pentagon may recommend U.S. deploy combat troops in Syria: CNN

New Story

The U.S. Defense Department may recommend that the United States deploy regular combat troops to Syria for the first time to fight Islamic State militants, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The idea is one of several ideas the Pentagon is considering after President Donald Trump gave defense officials until the end of the month to come up with proposals to speed up the war against Islamic State.

A small number of U.S. special forces operate in the war-torn country but the previous Obama administration had rejected putting combat troops into the middle of Syria’s civil war.

CNN said sending conventional ground forces into Syria was one of several ideas being considered. It said the idea was not fully developed and the Pentagon had not yet proposed it to Trump.