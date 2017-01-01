PCB hopeful but WICB expected to reject T20 offer

January 1, 2017 CMC The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Source: damroobox.com

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, Dec 31, CMC – The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed Saturday they had invited West Indies to play two Twenty20 Internationals here next March, as authorities here attempt to end the country’s exile from international cricket.

PCB executive committee chairman, Najam Sethi, told media here the invitation was in response to one from the West Indies Cricket Board, requesting Pakistan play two T20Is in Florida in late March next year.

West Indies host England in three One-Day Internationals from February 25 to March 9, and Sethi said they had requested the two-match series to be played following that engagement.

“We gave a proposal to WICB that after West Indies’ [series against] England, which will end on March 9, they can come to Pakistan between March 11 to 15,” he said.

Once the WICB agrees to the tour, Sethi said the PCB would also sanction the two T20Is in Florida at the end of March.

However, CMC Sports understands the WICB is expected to reject the PCB’s offer, as the Caribbean body remains mindful of the volatile security situation in Pakistan.

No major Test playing nation has toured Pakistan since 2009 when militants attacked a bus in Lahore carrying the Sri Lanka side, injuring six cricketers and killing six Pakistani policemen.

Sethi said while he understood there would be reservations by the WICB, he assured the volatile security situation in the country had since improved.

“We told them (WICB) that the security situation had improved and Pakistan Super League final will also be played in Lahore. In this scenario, there is no reason to refuse a tour to Pakistan,” Sethi contended.

“If the PSL final is held in Lahore, followed by World T20 champions visit to play T20s in Lahore then this development will open the door of international cricket in Pakistan.”

Last September and October, West Indies faced Pakistan in a full tour of three T20Is, three ODIs and three Tests, with all games played in the United Arab Emirates.

The PCB had offered to play the limited overs series in Pakistan, a move turned down by the WICB.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.